(KFVS) - Some Heartland counties are starting to see power outages from the severe winter weather on January 30.

As of 12 a.m. on Tuesday, these are the customers without power.

Ameren Illinois

Franklin: 6

Saline: 1

Union: 26

Ameren Missouri

Cape Girardeau: 1

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

Bollinger: 1

