Police investigating reports of ‘explosions’ in city

On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Blytheville Police Department announced it is aware of recent bouts of...
On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Blytheville Police Department announced it is aware of recent bouts of “explosions” citizens have heard and even felt, noting it has received several calls about the occurrences.(file)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Blytheville and its police force need your help finding the culprit behind a series of “explosions” in its community.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Blytheville Police Department announced it is aware of recent bouts of “explosions” citizens have heard and even felt, noting it has received several calls about the occurrences.

The department explained while it does not know the cause or source of the “explosions”, it added they are not occurring within the city limits of Blytheville.

If you are affected by the explosions or have any information regarding those responsible, you are urged to call the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office at 870-658-2242.

