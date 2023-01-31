Heartland Votes

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-69 exit near Benton, Ky.

A multiple vehicle crash has shutdown exit 41 from I-69 south (Murray/Hardin exit).
A multiple vehicle crash has shutdown exit 41 from I-69 south (Murray/Hardin exit).(Source: Google Maps)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County is closed Tuesday morning, January 31.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a multiple-vehicle crash has shutdown exit 41 from the I-69 south, near Benton.

This is the Murray/Hardin exit.

The sheriff’s office said the closure will last several hours.

They also said road conditions are extremely hazardous in the county and advise everyone to stay home and off the roads.

