Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-69 exit near Benton, Ky.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County is closed Tuesday morning, January 31.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a multiple-vehicle crash has shutdown exit 41 from the I-69 south, near Benton.

This is the Murray/Hardin exit.

The sheriff’s office said the closure will last several hours.

They also said road conditions are extremely hazardous in the county and advise everyone to stay home and off the roads.

