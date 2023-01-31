MoDOT crews working to clear roads after winter storm

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation are working around-the-clock to clear the roads.

Extreme cold and ice have made their job even more challenging.

MoDOT crews in Cape Girardeau prepared to treat roads after a winter storm brought ice, sleet and some snow.

MoDOT crews have made progress, but with yet another round of wintry weather expected tonight, their work will continue and they say drivers need to remain vigilant.

According to the department, anyone out on the roads tonight should be on the lookout for black ice. There’s also the risk that what’s left on the roads will re-freeze overnight.

They say you should be extra careful on bridges and overpasses.

Salt trucks will be out again to treat the roads and MoDOT is urging drivers to slow down.

Give yourself extra time to get where you need go, not just tonight but tomorrow morning too.

Mark Croarkin, MoDOT Southeast District engineer, said his crews will continue to work overnight to get the roads as clear as possible.

The Missouri Department of Transportation urged all drivers to be aware of changing road conditions, both where they are and where they plan to be.

