Man wanted in Zeigler armed robbery

ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted in the case of an armed robbery in Zeigler at the Southern Illinois Bank.

According to the Zeigler Police Department, the suspect fled on foot.

If you live in the area, you are advised to secure your home.

A large police presence is expected to be in the area.

He is described as a balding white male with grey hair wearing a tan coat over a grey hoodie and a red shirt.

If you see him, do not approach.

Call law enforcement at 618-724-2432.

