Heartland Votes

Man wanted in Zeigler armed robbery

According to the Zeigler Police Department, the suspect fled on foot.
According to the Zeigler Police Department, the suspect fled on foot.(Zeigler Police Department)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted in the case of an armed robbery in Zeigler at the Southern Illinois Bank.

According to the Zeigler Police Department, the suspect fled on foot.

If you live in the area, you are advised to secure your home.

A large police presence is expected to be in the area.

He is described as a balding white male with grey hair wearing a tan coat over a grey hoodie and a red shirt.

If you see him, do not approach.

Call law enforcement at 618-724-2432.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter storm warnings are in effect until 9 a.m. today for most of the Heartland, but the...
First Alert: Heavy wintry mix exiting Heartland; more wintry weather possible later today
Crews responded to an ice-related crash with injuries on County Road 201 near Gordonville, just...
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple...
I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes
Lisa Loring portrayed Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family" TV show in the 1960s.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday in ‘Addams Family’ TV series, dies

Latest News

This semi jackknifed on I-55 at mile marker 22, near Hayti, on Tuesday morning, January 31.
Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.
Interstate 55 southbound is closed past exit 27 in Pemiscot County because of a crash.
I-55 southbound closed in Pemiscot County
Winter weather is causing some outages in Heartland counties.
Power outages reported in the Heartland 1/31
Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate...
I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash