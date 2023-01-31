Heartland Votes

I-55 southbound closed in Pemiscot County

Interstate 55 southbound is closed past exit 27 in Pemiscot County because of a crash.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 31, 2023
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Ice-covered roads are to blame for several crashes and slide-offs in the Heartland on Tuesday morning, January 31.

According to Missouri Department of Transportation, Interstate 55 southbound is closed past exit 27 in Pemiscot County because of a crash.

This is the Route BB/A/K Wardell exit.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they have responded to several slide-offs Tuesday morning.

MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott said trouble spots include the I-55/Interstate-57 split near Sikeston and I-55 south of Sikeston.

He reports I-55 is slick from Cape Girardeau to Hayti.

At this time, no serious injuries have been reported.

Drivers are urged to stay home, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow.

Check road conditions before heading out.

