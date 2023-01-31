Heartland Votes

Heartland Hoops 2/3

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s another week of Heartland Hoops games!

You can check scores throughout the night here.

Our featured games include:

  • Scott and Mississippi Counties Conference Tournament at Oak Ridge
  • De Soto at Perryville
  • St. Paul Lutheran at Saxony Lutheran
  • Advance at Dexter
  • Puxico at Bloomfield
  • Althoff Catholic at Carbondale
  • Murphysboro at Herrin
  • Sikeston at Poplar Bluff

If you’re at the game, send us your photos and videos below. Don’t forget to include which game it is and your name. We may use it on-air.

