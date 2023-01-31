Heartland Votes

Heartland doctor urges residents to be careful in frigid temperatures

The doctor said one thing you might not think about ahead of snowfall is just how hard the...
The doctor said one thing you might not think about ahead of snowfall is just how hard the cleanup can be on your body.(me)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s not just the roads the ice is impacting, it continues to create dangerous conditions for both driving and walking.

Dr. Hayes at Union County Hospital says when the weather conditions are like this, people often don’t realize the health risk when the temperature drops below freezing.

He said falls are very common during a winter storm; and suggested making sure you wear the appropriate footwear and to watch your step.

He also suggested you do not clear your driveway alone.

The doctor said one thing you might not think about ahead of snowfall is just how hard the cleanup can be on your body.

“Most people over 75 just simply should not be out when it’s the lower temperatures and especially the fall risk, that’s what really gets everybody and why we see them in the ER for the most reason but just the demand on your cardiovascular system when you’re breathing in the cold air. Berry Franklin from the University of Ohio did a study and he said that two minutes shoveling snow will increase your heart rate just like a cardiac stress test. You’re going to be five, six times likely to have any ordinary artery event, a stroke, a heart attack,” Dr. John Hayes said.

Before shoveling snow, he said be sure to bundle up and let someone know in case you fall or have a medical emergency.

He said while it’s good to be prepared for these kinds of conditions, it’s also important to know your limits and don’t overdo it.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter storm warnings are in effect until 9 a.m. today for most of the Heartland, but the...
First Alert: Heavy wintry mix exiting Heartland; more wintry weather possible later today
Crews responded to an ice-related crash with injuries on County Road 201 near Gordonville, just...
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
The winter weather advisory for tonight has been extended farther north.
First Alert: Snow, sleet, freezing rain possible evening
Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple...
I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes

Latest News

Getting prepared during Earthquake Awareness Month
Getting prepared during Earthquake Awareness Month
Road crews are faced with many challenges because of below-freezing temperatures.
MoDOT crews working to clear roads after winter storm
Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation are working around-the-clock to clear the...
Cold complicates ice removal Cape Girardeau
A clothing swap event was held in Carbondale, Ill. over the weekend.
Clothing swap event held in Carbondale