Heartland doctor urges residents to be careful in frigid temperatures

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s not just the roads the ice is impacting, it continues to create dangerous conditions for both driving and walking.

Dr. Hayes at Union County Hospital says when the weather conditions are like this, people often don’t realize the health risk when the temperature drops below freezing.

He said falls are very common during a winter storm; and suggested making sure you wear the appropriate footwear and to watch your step.

He also suggested you do not clear your driveway alone.

The doctor said one thing you might not think about ahead of snowfall is just how hard the cleanup can be on your body.

“Most people over 75 just simply should not be out when it’s the lower temperatures and especially the fall risk, that’s what really gets everybody and why we see them in the ER for the most reason but just the demand on your cardiovascular system when you’re breathing in the cold air. Berry Franklin from the University of Ohio did a study and he said that two minutes shoveling snow will increase your heart rate just like a cardiac stress test. You’re going to be five, six times likely to have any ordinary artery event, a stroke, a heart attack,” Dr. John Hayes said.

Before shoveling snow, he said be sure to bundle up and let someone know in case you fall or have a medical emergency.

He said while it’s good to be prepared for these kinds of conditions, it’s also important to know your limits and don’t overdo it.

