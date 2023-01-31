Heartland Votes

Former bookkeeper for Marshall Co. volunteer fire dept. charged with misappropriation of funds

Stacey C. Cornwell was charged with misappropriation of funds after four years of theft from a...
Stacey C. Cornwell was charged with misappropriation of funds after four years of theft from a Marshall Co. fire department.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police charged a former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire dept. with misappropriation of funds after a call regarding suspicious theft.

On December 1, 2022, the KSP received a call regarding suspicious theft from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall Co.

After an investigation from KSP detectives, it was discovered that Stacey C. Cornwell, 48, from Benton, Ky., began using funds from the checking and savings accounts for personal use, shortly after being hired.

Cornwell continued the fraudulent spending for the majority of the next four years of her employment until she was removed from her position in November 2022.

According to a release from the Kentucky State Police Justice and Safety Cabinet, Cornwell was hired by the fire dept. in August 2018 to serve as a bookkeeper, responsible for managing finances. Cornwell had access to the department’s checking and savings accounts, and possessed a department-issued credit card.

Currently, the amount of misappropriated funds is undetermined.

After an indictment by a Marshall County Grand Jury, Cornwell was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking $10 thousand < $1 million and fraudulent use of a credit card < $10 thousand.

The investigation is ongoing.

