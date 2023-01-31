First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Round two of this week’s winter weather is pushing off to the east early this morning, but there are a couple more rounds on the way. The first will move in from the west late afternoon/evening today (Tuesday) with a quick shot of more snow/sleet/freezing rain (depending on how far north or south you are). It may not bring heavy accumulations but it will keep roadways and travel very slick once again this evening. After a break on Wednesday…with highs near freezing….one final round of mixed precip is on the way for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This final round is trending a bit farther south but may still cause some travel issues Thursday morning.

The pattern continues to show a moderation as we get into the weekend and next week. Not a heat wave exactly, but highs may reach 40 by Saturday afternoon and 50 by Sunday afternoon. We may get some rain about Tuesday of next week, but this is too far away to be a sure thing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.