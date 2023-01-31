First Alert: More wintry weather on the way

(KFVS) - Heavy wintry precipitation is starting to push out of the Heartland this morning, but we are not quite in the clear yet.

There are a couple more rounds of winter weather on the way.

The next round moves late this afternoon and evening with a quick shot of more snow, sleet and freezing rain. The type of precipitation depends on how far north or south you are.

Heavy accumulations are not expected, but this will keep roadways and travel very slick once again this evening.

We’ll get a brief break from wintry weather during the day Wednesday, with afternoon highs near freezing.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Bootheel and west Tennessee until 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The final round of a wintry mix arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

This round is trending a bit farther south, but it may still cause some travel issues Thursday morning.

