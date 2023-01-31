Heartland Votes

First Alert: More wintry weather on the way

This second round of wintry weather is starting to wind down in the Heartland, but a couple...
This second round of wintry weather is starting to wind down in the Heartland, but a couple more rounds are on the way.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Heavy wintry precipitation is starting to push out of the Heartland this morning, but we are not quite in the clear yet.

There are a couple more rounds of winter weather on the way.

The next round moves late this afternoon and evening with a quick shot of more snow, sleet and freezing rain. The type of precipitation depends on how far north or south you are.

Heavy accumulations are not expected, but this will keep roadways and travel very slick once again this evening.

We’ll get a brief break from wintry weather during the day Wednesday, with afternoon highs near freezing.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Bootheel and west Tennessee until 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The final round of a wintry mix arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

This round is trending a bit farther south, but it may still cause some travel issues Thursday morning.

Stay with First Alert Weather for the latest. Download the KFVS First Alert Weather app to get updates wherever you are.

Check school closings here.

Check travel conditions below:

MoDOT Travel Map
IDOT Travel Map
KYTC Travel Map

You can send us your weather photos and videos below.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Winter weather around Cape Girardeau