Cold weather to continue for the next few days.

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 1/31
By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Another round of wintry weather is moving thro9ugh the area this evening, mainly across our southern counties. This round will not be as heavy as we saw last night but it will help prolong the slick travel across the area. This area of precipitation will move out of the area during the late evening hours. Temperatures will be very cold with lows tomorrow morning ranging from the middle teens north to the lower 20s south. For Wednesday we will se mostly cloudy skies south to partly cloudy skies north. It will be cold with highs mainly in the middle 30s.

