Cardinals single-game tickets for 2023 season to go on-sale Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Single-game Cardinals tickets for the 2023 season will go on-sale Friday morning, the team announced Tuesday.

Tickets for single games will officially be available at 10:00 a.m. However, a special multi-game ticket sale is being held Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. and is for fans seeking to buy tickets to three or more games. Tickets to some games start as low as $6, the team says.

Because of MLB’s new balanced scheduling, the Redbirds will have one series with every Major League team and will host eight American League teams at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals open the season against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 30.

Tickets can be bought by going to cardinals.com, calling 314-345-9000 or visiting the Busch Stadium box office on 8th Street.

