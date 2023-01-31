Heartland Votes

Bernie Police Dept. offers advice to prevent theft after recent missing bike cases

Bernie Police Dept. gives advice to prevent more bike thefts.
Bernie Police Dept. gives advice to prevent more bike thefts.(Stock image/Pexels)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - After an increase of bicycle thefts in Bernie, Mo., the local police shared a list of precautions to take to prevent future thefts.

According to the Bernie Police Department Facebook page, a mountain bike was stolen on January 17, and another bike was stolen ten days later on Jan. 27.

In a release sent on Jan. 30, the police dept. listed several ways Bernie citizens can protect their bikes:

  • Record the serial number of your bike. The serial number is located on the frame under the pedal assembly.
  • Place an owner-applied number or mark that is “unique to you” on the frame of your bike.
  • Place the same marking on the removable parts of your bike. This assists the dept. in definitively identifying missing items yo may have.

The Bernie Police Dept. said they are working diligently to prevent further thefts.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter storm warnings are in effect until 9 a.m. today for most of the Heartland, but the...
First Alert: Heavy wintry mix exiting Heartland; more wintry weather possible later today
Crews responded to an ice-related crash with injuries on County Road 201 near Gordonville, just...
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
The winter weather advisory for tonight has been extended farther north.
First Alert: Snow, sleet, freezing rain possible evening
Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple...
I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes

Latest News

A look at the roads and parking lots on William Street at Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Mo....
Drone12: William St. at Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is loading up on salt to treat the roads in Cape...
Drone12: MoDOT crews preparing to treat roads in winter weather
Michael Robbins, 41, of Golconda, was arrested January 27 by the Pope County Sheriff’s...
Man arrested in connection with assault at Paducah Waffle Hut
Three men were found guilty in a a shooting near a Carbondale restaurant in April 2022.
3 found guilty in Carbondale shooting