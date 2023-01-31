Bernie Police Dept. offers advice to prevent theft after recent missing bike cases

BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - After an increase of bicycle thefts in Bernie, Mo., the local police shared a list of precautions to take to prevent future thefts.

According to the Bernie Police Department Facebook page, a mountain bike was stolen on January 17, and another bike was stolen ten days later on Jan. 27.

In a release sent on Jan. 30, the police dept. listed several ways Bernie citizens can protect their bikes:

Record the serial number of your bike. The serial number is located on the frame under the pedal assembly.

Place an owner-applied number or mark that is “unique to you” on the frame of your bike.

Place the same marking on the removable parts of your bike. This assists the dept. in definitively identifying missing items yo may have.

The Bernie Police Dept. said they are working diligently to prevent further thefts.

