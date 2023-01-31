Another round of wintry precipitation expected this afternoon and evening

Another round of wintry weather moves into the Heartland between 2PM and 9PM. Light snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible. Better chances for light snow in our far northern counties, better chance for sleet through much of the area, and then a better chance for light freezing rain with the sleet expected in our southern counties. This will cause more slick travel this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will not climb to the freezing mark today and another very cold night is expected. Lows tonight will be in the teens. We do get a dry day on Wednesday, but it will still be cold and rather cloudy. Another chance for wintry precipitation is possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday. Best chances will be in the southern half of the Heartland. Then we expect a warming trend by the weekend.

