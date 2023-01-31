Heartland Votes

Another round of wintry precipitation expected this afternoon and evening

First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 1/31
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another round of wintry weather moves into the Heartland between 2PM and 9PM. Light snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible. Better chances for light snow in our far northern counties, better chance for sleet through much of the area, and then a better chance for light freezing rain with the sleet expected in our southern counties. This will cause more slick travel this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will not climb to the freezing mark today and another very cold night is expected. Lows tonight will be in the teens. We do get a dry day on Wednesday, but it will still be cold and rather cloudy. Another chance for wintry precipitation is possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday. Best chances will be in the southern half of the Heartland. Then we expect a warming trend by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter storm warnings are in effect until 9 a.m. today for most of the Heartland, but the...
First Alert: Heavy wintry mix exiting Heartland; more wintry weather possible later today
Crews responded to an ice-related crash with injuries on County Road 201 near Gordonville, just...
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple...
I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes
Lisa Loring portrayed Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family" TV show in the 1960s.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday in ‘Addams Family’ TV series, dies

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 1/31
First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 1/31
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 4:50 a.m. 1/31
First Alert Weather at 4:50 a.m. 1/31
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Freezing rain sleet and snow likely this evening, freezing drizzle overnight.