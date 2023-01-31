3 found guilty in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Three men were found guilty in a a shooting near a Carbondale restaurant in April 2022.

According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez, Demarcus Jones, 28, and Charleton J. Patterson, 29, were found guilty of multiple gun-related offenses including aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Simeon C. Patterson, 29, was found guilty of reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

The jury found them guilty on Monday, January 30 on a total of 13 felony counts.

A sentencing hearing for each will be scheduled later.

According to the release, on Saturday, April 30, 2022 around 1:27 a.m., Carbondale police responded to the city parking lot near Tres Hombres in the 100 block of North Washington Street for a reported shooting.

Police say they found a large crowd of people in the parking lot and learned that multiple people had fired shots. They identified Demarcus Jones and Charleton Patterson as two of the shooters.

On May 1, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of East Walnut Street. Jones and Patterson were inside.

Jackson County deputies and Carbondale police arrested Jones after he ran from the vehicle.

They said two guns were recovered from the vehicle and were eventually connected to the shooting from the night before.

Simeon Patterson was implicated as well and arrested on May 10.

