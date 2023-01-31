2 sent to hospital after Chaffee house fire

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire Sunday evening, January 29.

According to the Chaffee Fire Department, they were dispatched to the 200 block of North 5th Street around 7 p.m. for a reported fire.

They said crews found heavy smoke conditions and moderate fire conditions; however, the fire was quickly contained.

Firefighters say two people were taken to an area hospital by ambulance for smoke inhalation.

They said one dog died in the fire due to the heavy smoke conditions.

