Warming shelters in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Another round of sleet and ice is expected in the Heartland overnight.
We issued a First Alert Action Day due to the wintry weather threat.
We’re adding to our list of warming shelters in the area. You can send us your warming shelter to news@kfvs12.com.
Missouri
New Madrid County
The First Church of God at 500 King Ave. in Portageville may open as a warming shelter, according to the sheriff’s office.
Gideon City Hall will be open as a warming shelter, or the First Baptist Church as a backup, according to the sheriff’s office.
The New Madrid Community Building on Mill Street may open as a warming shelter, according to the sheriff’s office.
In Risco, the sheriff’s office says the community building will be open.
According to the sheriff’s office, Spread Hope Now (Old Fisherman’s Net - 915 S. Kingshighway) will open as a warming center in Sikeston.
In Catron, the sheriff’s office says City Hall may open as a warming shelter.
Kentucky
Calloway County
Murray State University says Racer Arena will be open as a warming center from 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Marshall County
The Joe Creason Community Center in Benton will open as a warming shelter through Thursday.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.