Warming shelters in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Another round of sleet and ice is expected in the Heartland overnight.

We issued a First Alert Action Day due to the wintry weather threat.

We’re adding to our list of warming shelters in the area. You can send us your warming shelter to news@kfvs12.com.

Missouri

New Madrid County

The First Church of God at 500 King Ave. in Portageville may open as a warming shelter, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gideon City Hall will be open as a warming shelter, or the First Baptist Church as a backup, according to the sheriff’s office.

The New Madrid Community Building on Mill Street may open as a warming shelter, according to the sheriff’s office.

In Risco, the sheriff’s office says the community building will be open.

According to the sheriff’s office, Spread Hope Now (Old Fisherman’s Net - 915 S. Kingshighway) will open as a warming center in Sikeston.

In Catron, the sheriff’s office says City Hall may open as a warming shelter.

Kentucky

Calloway County

Murray State University says Racer Arena will be open as a warming center from 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Marshall County

The Joe Creason Community Center in Benton will open as a warming shelter through Thursday.

