Heartland Votes

Warming shelters in the Heartland

We’re adding to our list of warming shelters in the area.
We’re adding to our list of warming shelters in the area.(WNEM)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Another round of sleet and ice is expected in the Heartland overnight.

We issued a First Alert Action Day due to the wintry weather threat.

We’re adding to our list of warming shelters in the area. You can send us your warming shelter to news@kfvs12.com.

Missouri

New Madrid County

The First Church of God at 500 King Ave. in Portageville may open as a warming shelter, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gideon City Hall will be open as a warming shelter, or the First Baptist Church as a backup, according to the sheriff’s office.

The New Madrid Community Building on Mill Street may open as a warming shelter, according to the sheriff’s office.

In Risco, the sheriff’s office says the community building will be open.

According to the sheriff’s office, Spread Hope Now (Old Fisherman’s Net - 915 S. Kingshighway) will open as a warming center in Sikeston.

In Catron, the sheriff’s office says City Hall may open as a warming shelter.

Kentucky

Calloway County

Murray State University says Racer Arena will be open as a warming center from 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Marshall County

The Joe Creason Community Center in Benton will open as a warming shelter through Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day through the overnight hours because of the threat of...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY through overnight because of wintry weather threat
Crews responded to an ice-related crash with injuries on County Road 201 near Gordonville, just...
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
Alyssa C. Barton (left) and Timothy N. Barry (right) were arrested on multiple drug-related...
2 Kentucky residents arrested on several drug charges
A Paducah, Ky. woman was arrested for drug-related charges after a traffic stop.
Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says

Latest News

Snow quickly accumulated on roads in the the Heartland Thursday morning, Jan. 6.
Heartland universities cancel Monday night classes
One person is in critical condition after a house fire in Marion.
1 person in critical condition after Marion, Ill. house fire
According to the news release from the Cardinals, Chip is the third generation of Carays to...
Chip Caray officially named play-by-play announcer for Cardinals
Chip Caray
Chip Caray officially named new Cardinals TV play-by-play broadcaster