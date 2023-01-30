Want to see the Super Bowl in-person? You’ll have to fork over a lot of cash.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs are heading to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII, and if you’re wanting to see the game in-person, it’s going to cost you a lot of money for flights, hotel accommodations and game tickets.

The ticket prices are rising by the minute, as thousands gather up their gear to see the Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the third time in five years. KCTV5 checked Southwest ticketing early Monday morning, and fans better have some cash to throw around if they want to make the trip.

The cheapest ticket we could find with the earliest arrival and leaving Phoenix would cost you $1,300. The travel company Hopper finds NFL fans making the trip should expect to spend nearly $9,000 for tickets, flights, meals, and hotel stay.

They say the average ticket price for the game alone will cost you $5,900, and flights are another $1,300 roundtrip.

Hopper finds hotel stays in the Phoenix metro are averaging $575 a night, with some as low as $367 as of Monday morning. Travelers can rent a two-bedroom home for $462 a night, and expect an extra $85 per day for car rentals.

Here are some tips from Hopper if you’re traveling to Phoenix for the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12:

Book flights as soon as possible, as flight prices are increasing by the day.

Travel Saturday through Tuesday to find the good deals.

As for game tickets: Make sure not to share your tickets online. Download the purchasing app, and have your phone fully charged.

Make sure to check for third-party confirmation, and make sure the site is a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB)

KCI airlines are expanding their offerings next week, with several airlines offering more flights.

Delta will add four (4) additional flights between Kansas City (MCI) and Phoenix (PHX), for Feb. 10 and 11.

Southwest will add five (5) additional flights between Kansas City (MCI) and Phoenix (PHX), with departures on Feb. 9 and 10.

Fly Frontier is having scheduled nonstop service from Kansas City (MCI) to Phoenix (PHX), with a departure on Feb 9.

American Airlines has also added six (6) additional flights to their base schedule between Kansas City (MCI) and Phoenix (PHX), for Feb. 9.

United Airlines has added three (3) new nonstop flights between Kansas City (MCI) and Phoenix (PHX), for Feb. 10 and 11.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.