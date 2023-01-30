U.S. 45 Ohio River ‘Brookport’ Bridge to close at 5:30 p.m.

(KFVS) - The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge will close at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the metal decking is expected to ice over after dark based on precipitation and dropping temperatures.

To avoid waiting until the ice causes a crash, they said they’re closing the bridge. It will remain closed until the temperatures warm up enough to melt the ice on the decking.

Based on the National Weather Service forecast, they said that is likely to be some time during the day on Wednesday.

The bridge crosses the Ohio River between Paducah, Ky. and Brookport, Ill.

