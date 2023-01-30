Heartland Votes

Heartland universities cancel Monday night classes

Snow quickly accumulated on roads in the the Heartland Thursday morning, Jan. 6.
Snow quickly accumulated on roads in the the Heartland Thursday morning, Jan. 6.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Some Heartland universities canceled classes Monday night, January 30 due to weather.

We issued a First Alert Action Day for overnight Monday into Tuesday due to slick travel conditions from another round of sleet and ice.

You can check our full list of closings in the Heartland here.

Southeast Missouri State University

Southeast Missouri State University said its campuses will close at 3:30 p.m. due to inclement weather.

For more information on university facilities, dining services and shuttle services, visit them online here.

SIUC

Southern Illinois University canceled its in-person and online classes starting at 4 p.m. or later on Monday.

According to SIUC, Morris Library, the Student Center and the Student Recreation Center will stay open.

As of 3 p.m. on Monday, they said classes will resume at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The university will continue to monitor the weather forecast and road conditions. They said grounds workers will be clearing sidewalks, steps and parking lots as weather conditions permit.

Murray State University

Murray State says the main campus and all regional campuses will close at 5 p.m. on Monday and will be closed until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to MSU, all classes starting at 5 p.m. or later, and all classes starting before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, are canceled.

They said this will allow faculty, staff and students time to travel home before road conditions get worse.

Due to extremely low temperatures, Racer Arena will open as a warming center starting at 5 p.m. on Monday through 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

