Marion, Ill. police investigating armed robbery at gas station
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on Sunday, January 29.
According to a release from Marion police, they responded to Valero Gas on W. Main Street around 8 p.m. on Sunday.
They said the owner told them an unidentified man, wearing all black clothing and a black mask, entered the store yelling “give me all your money” and “give me your things” while pointing a black handgun at the employees.
The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police say he got into a dark-colored passenger vehicle and headed west from Valero.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.