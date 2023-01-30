Marion, Ill. police investigating armed robbery at gas station

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on Sunday, January 29.

According to a release from Marion police, they responded to Valero Gas on W. Main Street around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

They said the owner told them an unidentified man, wearing all black clothing and a black mask, entered the store yelling “give me all your money” and “give me your things” while pointing a black handgun at the employees.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say he got into a dark-colored passenger vehicle and headed west from Valero.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

