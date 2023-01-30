Man arrested in Paducah on outstanding warrants, including rape

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including one out of Graves County for third-degree rape.

Cole Jarrett Fields, 27, of Louisville, was arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree rape, parole violation and four counts of failure to appear.

He was also arrested on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Paducah police, they learned Fields, who had six outstanding warrants, was in Paducah driving a white Chevrolet Avalanche.

An officer saw Fields walking up to the vehicle around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 in the area of South Guthrie Avenue and South 17th Street.

After calling Fields’ name, police say he took off running and the officer released his K-9 partner, Don, who caught him a short distance away.

While searching Fields, the officer found a large bag of meth, two glass smoking pipes and some cash in a bag in Fields’ pocket.

Fields was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

