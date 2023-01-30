Heartland Votes

Man arrested in connection with Oct. shooting in Carbondale

Tracy L. Wimberly, 52, of Carbondale, was indicted for aggravated battery with a firearm,...
Tracy L. Wimberly, 52, of Carbondale, was indicted for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with an October shooting in Carbondale.

Tracy L. Wimberly, 52, of Carbondale, was indicted for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

According to Carbondale police, Wimberly was arrested in Memphis, Tenn. on January 27 by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force. He was transported to the Jackson County Jail on Jan. 17.

Police say on October 27, 2022 around 4:32 a.m., they responded to the 700 block of South Rawlings Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived on scene and found a victim with serious injuries.

During the investigation, they identified Wimberly as a suspect in the case. He was indicted on November 4, 2022 by a Jackson County Grand Jury.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to an ice-related crash with injuries on County Road 201 near Gordonville, just...
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
Alyssa C. Barton (left) and Timothy N. Barry (right) were arrested on multiple drug-related...
2 Kentucky residents arrested on several drug charges
A Paducah, Ky. woman was arrested for drug-related charges after a traffic stop.
Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day through the overnight hours because of the threat of...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY through overnight because of wintry weather threat

Latest News

If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland
Several crashes were reported this morning due to slick roads.
Slick travel conditions update at noon 1/30
Cole Jarrett Fields, 27, of Louisville, was arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree...
Man arrested in Paducah on outstanding warrants, including rape
KYTC District 1 Supertankers will be pretreating Interstate 24 and Interstate 69 ahead of...
KYTC crews preparing for snow, ice