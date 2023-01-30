Man arrested in connection with Oct. shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with an October shooting in Carbondale.

Tracy L. Wimberly, 52, of Carbondale, was indicted for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

According to Carbondale police, Wimberly was arrested in Memphis, Tenn. on January 27 by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force. He was transported to the Jackson County Jail on Jan. 17.

Police say on October 27, 2022 around 4:32 a.m., they responded to the 700 block of South Rawlings Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived on scene and found a victim with serious injuries.

During the investigation, they identified Wimberly as a suspect in the case. He was indicted on November 4, 2022 by a Jackson County Grand Jury.

