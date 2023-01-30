Lawrence County, Mo. deputy almost hit, car damaged, while assisting highway crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Lawrence County deputy suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer slid and crashed into his patrol car Sunday night.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Blankenship was outside his car assisting drivers involved in a crash near the 57-mile marker on I-44. The crash occurred during a round of wintery weather mix.

Deputy Blankenship saw the tractor-trailer sliding towards him and his car in the same lane he was positioned to protect the occupants of those in the crash.

“Deputy Blankenship had to jump over the center median cable to avoid being crushed by the semi and his vehicle. He suffered minor injuries but was able to complete his assignment before going to the hospital for treatment,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are using this incident to encourage drivers to “Please MOVE OVER and SLOW DOWN when you see emergency vehicles roadside. They may very well be helping your family. This could have all been avoided if the other driver had done just that. The road conditions were already terrible, and that should have been on everyone’s mind already. We all like going home at night. Please help us and obey the law and use common sense when driving in inclement weather.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.