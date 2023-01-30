Heartland Votes

KYTC crews preparing for snow, ice

KYTC District 1 Supertankers will be pretreating Interstate 24 and Interstate 69 ahead of...
KYTC District 1 Supertankers will be pretreating Interstate 24 and Interstate 69 ahead of possible icy winter weather.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 crews are preparing for possible snow and ice expected to arrive mid to late Monday afternoon, January 30.

A wintery mix of sleet and snow is expected, with slight ice accumulation.

KYTC said their Snow and Ice Teams will pre-treat highways during the morning hours, but the storm timeline will not allow for all roadways to be treated.

Crews will be concentrating on interstates, parkways, other 4-lane highways and some two-lane U.S. highways. These are considered “A” snow priority routes.

If time allows, crews will attempt to pre-treat bridges and overpasses on “B” and “C” snow priority routes.

Drivers are urged to use caution when they encounter slow moving tanker trucks spraying brine on roadways.

Supertankers will be on Interstate 24 and Interstate 69. 

KYTC is also urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel Monday night and Tuesday morning.

They say salt and other ice-fighting chemicals can only do so much. Freezing rain and sleet will likely reduce their effectiveness.

The KYTC District 1 is responsible for 2,835 miles of highway in McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton, Graves, Calloway, Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston and Marshall Counties.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to an ice-related crash with injuries on County Road 201 near Gordonville, just...
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
Alyssa C. Barton (left) and Timothy N. Barry (right) were arrested on multiple drug-related...
2 Kentucky residents arrested on several drug charges
A Paducah, Ky. woman was arrested for drug-related charges after a traffic stop.
Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for late this afternoon through the overnight hours...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY this afternoon through overnight because of wintry weather threat

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Crews responded to an ice-related crash with injuries on County Road 201 near Gordonville, just...
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
Ice-related crashes on I-55
Ice-related crashes on I-55
Gun Violence Survivor Week
Gun Violence Survivor Week