KYTC crews preparing for snow, ice

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 crews are preparing for possible snow and ice expected to arrive mid to late Monday afternoon, January 30.

A wintery mix of sleet and snow is expected, with slight ice accumulation.

KYTC said their Snow and Ice Teams will pre-treat highways during the morning hours, but the storm timeline will not allow for all roadways to be treated.

Crews will be concentrating on interstates, parkways, other 4-lane highways and some two-lane U.S. highways. These are considered “A” snow priority routes.

If time allows, crews will attempt to pre-treat bridges and overpasses on “B” and “C” snow priority routes.

Drivers are urged to use caution when they encounter slow moving tanker trucks spraying brine on roadways.

Supertankers will be on Interstate 24 and Interstate 69.

KYTC is also urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel Monday night and Tuesday morning.

They say salt and other ice-fighting chemicals can only do so much. Freezing rain and sleet will likely reduce their effectiveness.

The KYTC District 1 is responsible for 2,835 miles of highway in McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman, Fulton, Graves, Calloway, Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston and Marshall Counties.

