Kansas City wins AFC Championship over Cincinnati 23-20 on last second kick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Hosting their fifth consecutive AFC Championship game, Kansas City needed Patrick Mahomes’ injured ankle on their final drive to clinch the title.

Tied at 20 with under 20 seconds left to play, Mahomes scrambled on a third down to keep the drive alive. As he went out of bounds, Mahomes was shoved late by Cincinnati’s Joseph Ossai, causing a penalty and extra 15 yards for the Chiefs.

With 3 seconds left on the clock, Harrison Butker converted a 45-yard, game-winning field goal.

Following three straight losses to the Bengals, including a three-point overtime defeat in last year’s conference championship game, Kansas City has their revenge and is heading to the Super Bowl to play the Philadelphia Eagles.

