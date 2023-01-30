Icy conditions keep tow truck drivers busy in the Heartland

Heartland Votes

Tow truck drivers have one of the busiest jobs during a snow or ice storm.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Slick road conditions are creating big problems for drivers. It also made for a busy day for Heartland tow truck companies.

While many businesses and schools closed, tow truck drivers were hauling vehicles that managed to slip off the road.

”It’s very slick, it’s bad,” Mark Carnell, the owner of Carnell’s Garage and Wrecker, said.

They started receiving calls at 3 a.m. on Monday.

Carnell said they’ve responded to more than a dozen calls before 2 p.m. Most of those calls are from stranded motorists.

“You don’t realize how slick it is until it’s too late, I mean it’s bad. We’ve been focusing on trying to keep the roads open and mostly tractors and trailers. We got two or three, I guess, that are turned over right now but we won’t be able to get to them for a couple of days because of the road conditions,” he explained.

Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said every driver needs to slow down in this weather.

“We have had almost 100 calls for service this morning from midnight to noon today with people driving way too fast their hitting the bridges in the overpasses that are freezing first and that has caused upwards of almost 40 crashes this morning,” he said.

Sgt. Parrott recommended that as temperatures drop, drive with caution.

“We encourage people, if they have to go out, to slow down,” he continued. “The primary roadways are dry right now and MoDOT and the county crews have been out treating it. However, the overpasses are going to freeze, any water that’s still on the roadway is going to refreeze overnight, so we just encourage people to slow down and obey all traffic laws. Make sure they put their seatbelts on, that’s the number one defense that we can have against injuries in a traffic crash.”

