Heartland Votes

Ice-related crashes reported on I-55

Scott City firefighters report I-55 is ice covered and they are responding to crashes in both directions on the interstate.(Source: Scott City Fire Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Freezing rain and drizzle is creating slick and potentially dangerous driving conditions in parts of the Heartland on Monday morning, January 30.

Scott City firefighters say Interstate 55 is ice covered and crews are working crashes in both directions.

Crews urge drivers to stay home if they can or to use extreme caution in their travels.

This is just the first round of icy conditions expected.

More slick and potentially dangerous driving conditions return later Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

You can check travel conditions below:

