CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hamburger Express will close in early February.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, it will close its doors Saturday, Feb. 4 after 35 years.

They said they will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, up until they close.

Hamburger Express is located at 901 William Street.

