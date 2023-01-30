Heartland Votes

Freezing rain sleet and snow likely this evening, freezing drizzle overnight.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We have issued a First Alert Action Day due to the threat of wintry weather across most of the Heartland this evening and overnight. The first round will be the heaviest with bursts of sleet and snow across the northern half of the Heartland, sleet and freezing rain across our central counties, and mainly freezing rain south. Up to an inch of a snow sleet mixture can be expected across the northern half of the Heartland. Across our southern counties up to a quarter of an inch of ice could accumulate and this could lead to a few power outages. Temperatures will fall into the teens and lower twenties overnight. Tuesday wed will see a break in the precipitation early but another round of wintry weather will impact parts of the area tomorrow evening. Highs tomorrow will struggle to reach the middle to upper 20s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are issuing a First Alert Action Day through the overnight hours because of the threat of...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY through overnight because of wintry weather threat
Crews responded to an ice-related crash with injuries on County Road 201 near Gordonville, just...
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
Alyssa C. Barton (left) and Timothy N. Barry (right) were arrested on multiple drug-related...
2 Kentucky residents arrested on several drug charges
A Paducah, Ky. woman was arrested for drug-related charges after a traffic stop.
Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says

Latest News

Your First Alert Action Day update at noon on 1/30.
First Alert Action Day update at noon on 1/30
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 1/30
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 1/30
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 1/30
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 1/30