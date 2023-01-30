Freezing rain sleet and snow likely this evening, freezing drizzle overnight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We have issued a First Alert Action Day due to the threat of wintry weather across most of the Heartland this evening and overnight. The first round will be the heaviest with bursts of sleet and snow across the northern half of the Heartland, sleet and freezing rain across our central counties, and mainly freezing rain south. Up to an inch of a snow sleet mixture can be expected across the northern half of the Heartland. Across our southern counties up to a quarter of an inch of ice could accumulate and this could lead to a few power outages. Temperatures will fall into the teens and lower twenties overnight. Tuesday wed will see a break in the precipitation early but another round of wintry weather will impact parts of the area tomorrow evening. Highs tomorrow will struggle to reach the middle to upper 20s.

