First Alert: Slick travel possible this morning, late afternoon through overnight

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the counties in purple. Areas of light freezing rain and drizzle is expected to cause slick travel Monday morning in a few areas.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:25 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Two to three weak systems are expected to move through the Heartland with wintry mixes this week.

A light icy is possible in our northwestern counties this morning as the first system pushes through the region with light freezing rain and drizzle.

Slick travel will likely develop, especially over bridges and overpasses.

Check travel conditions below:

A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of the Heartland through Monday morning.

Precipitation will move out of the Heartland by late morning, but clouds and cold temperatures will remain.

Surface air temps will range from the upper 20s to low 30s.

A more substantial round of mixed wintry precipitation is likely again this afternoon and evening.

Depending on location, a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow is possible.

Slick travel looks likely again later today, especially as we get closer to sunset and roads get colder.

The third weaker system arrives late Tuesday or Tuesday evening with snow showers.

