First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Cold and icy start to the work week.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:55 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The work week is getting off to a cold and icy start, with two or three weak but slippery systems expected to move through with a mix of precip types.    One round early this morning will move off to the northeast this morning,  but a more substantial round of mixed precip is likely again this afternoon and evening.  With surface air temps ranging from the upper 20s to low 30s,  this will likely result in a mix of rain,  freezing rain, sleet and snow depending on location.   Slick travel looks likely again later today, especially as we get closer to sunset and roads get colder.   Yet another weaker system looks to bring a final round late Tuesday or Tuesday evening.

One we get past mid-week,  the pattern begins to warm up and dry out.  Wednesday will still be cloudy and cold,  but by the end of the week we may actually begin to see some sunshine and moderating temperatures.  Right now next weekend looks mainly dry and cool, but not cold.

