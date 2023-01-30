Heartland Votes

Chip Caray officially named play-by-play announcer for Cardinals

According to the news release from the Cardinals, Chip is the third generation of Carays to...
According to the news release from the Cardinals, Chip is the third generation of Carays to serve as a play-by-play announcer, following his father Skip Caray and grandfather Harry Caray.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Bally Sports Midwest and the St. Louis Cardinals announced that Chip Caray will be the new play-by-play announcer.

They say the St. Louis native is coming home after 20 total seasons as the voice of the Atlanta Braves on Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, TBS and Peachtree TV. He previously called games regionally for the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs, and nationally on Fox and TBS.

“I’m grateful and excited to come home and call games for the team that made me fall in love with baseball as a kid in St. Louis County,” said Caray. “As a visiting broadcaster, I have always admired the passion, knowledge, and loyalty of Cardinals fans, both here in St. Louis and across the country. The honor of continuing the legacy of my grandfather Harry, my dad Skip, and so many other great Cardinal broadcasters past and present, is the stuff dreams are made of. I can’t wait to start this exciting new chapter with my great teammates at Bally Sports Midwest. It’s great to be home!”

According to the news release from the Cardinals, Chip is the third generation of Carays to serve as a play-by-play announcer, following his father Skip Caray and grandfather Harry Caray.

His brother, Josh, is also a play-by-play announcer.

Chip joins the Cardinals more than a half-century after Harry, a baseball Hall of Famer, broadcast Cardinals games from 1945 to 1969.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to an ice-related crash with injuries on County Road 201 near Gordonville, just...
Ice-related crashes reported on I-55, Scott & Cape Girardeau Counties
Alyssa C. Barton (left) and Timothy N. Barry (right) were arrested on multiple drug-related...
2 Kentucky residents arrested on several drug charges
A Paducah, Ky. woman was arrested for drug-related charges after a traffic stop.
Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day through the overnight hours because of the threat of...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY through overnight because of wintry weather threat

Latest News

Chip Caray
Chip Caray officially named new Cardinals TV play-by-play broadcaster
Hamburger Express will close its doors in early February after 35 years.
Hamburger Express closing in February
Tracy L. Wimberly, 52, of Carbondale, was indicted for aggravated battery with a firearm,...
Man arrested in connection with Oct. shooting in Carbondale
If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.
Check travel conditions in the Heartland