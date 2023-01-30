Heartland Votes

Check travel conditions in the Heartland

Several crashes were reported this morning due to slick roads.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(KFVS) - We’ve issued a First Alert Action Day through overnight because of the threat of wintry weather.

A mix of sleet and snow will fall across our northern counties. While it will be light, temperatures in the teens and lower 20s means travel will become very slick.

Farther south across our central counties, a mix of sleet and freezing rain will cause travel problems to develop.

If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.

MoDOT Travel Map

IDOT Road Conditions Map

KYTC Travel Map

Freezing rain and drizzle this morning created slick and dangerous driving conditions in parts of the Heartland.

Several crashes were reported on Route K, I-55 and Highway EE in Cape Girardeau County.

Also download the First Alert Weather App for weather updates wherever you are.

