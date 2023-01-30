Check travel conditions in the Heartland

(KFVS) - We’ve issued a First Alert Action Day through overnight because of the threat of wintry weather.

A mix of sleet and snow will fall across our northern counties. While it will be light, temperatures in the teens and lower 20s means travel will become very slick.

Farther south across our central counties, a mix of sleet and freezing rain will cause travel problems to develop.

If you can’t stay home and have to get out, make sure to check road conditions before you go.

Freezing rain and drizzle this morning created slick and dangerous driving conditions in parts of the Heartland.

Several crashes were reported on Route K, I-55 and Highway EE in Cape Girardeau County.

