Cape Girardeau officers recognized for work in finding missing man

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Cape Girardeau police officers were recognized for their work in helping to find a missing Illinois man.

On January 27, Corporal Will Rogers, Patrolman Brian McCain and Patrolman Joel Koesterer were dispatched to investigate a vehicle that was sitting in a field next to I-55 near Wolverine Lane.

While searching the area, Patrolman McCain found an elderly man, lying on his back in several inches of water at the bottom of a drainage ditch.

The three officers and rescue personnel were able to get the man out of the ditch and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they later learned the man had recently been diagnosed with dementia and was reported missing from Illinois.

