Building relationships through Legos

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A different kind of block party at SEMO’s river campus. Hundreds of people of all ages made their way to Crisp Museum for Lego family day.

Those who were attending had the opportunity to not only play with Legos, but also see how they build relationships.

A young man named Willie mentioned that he’s from Australia and back in the states to visit his grandmother. He talked about his new experience in a new country and said he enjoyed the new memories he’s made.

“It’s very fun, because I’ve never really got to see another country that much,” said Willie.

Crisp Museum’s Curator, Jim Phillips, was at the event as well. He said this year’s group was the best they’ve ever had and he looks forward to doing it again,

“We’ve got the best attendance ever this year and we’re looking forward to redoing it, rehashing it, and next year doing an even bigger one,” said Phillips.

This event wasn’t only for kids. Bailee Porteous, one of the adults attending the event said that enjoying something she played with as a child was just as fun.

“Legos are for all ages, I’ve played with Legos since I was a little kid, and I think anybody is welcome to hang out here at the museum and have fun with their friends!,” Porteous said.

