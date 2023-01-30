Heartland Votes

5 year old shot, in critical condition

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 5-year-old boy was shot and is in critical condition in the LaSalle Park neighborhood on Sunday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at the 1000 block of LaSalle, just south of downtown.

St. Louis police said a shot came through a window and hit the 5-year-old in the temple. According to police, he is in surgery and in critical and unstable condition but still alive.

The boy was privately taken to the hospital.

The homicide unit has been requested to investigate this shooting.

