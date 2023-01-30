Heartland Votes

1 person in critical condition after Marion, Ill. house fire

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is in critical condition after a house fire in Marion.

According to the Marion Fire Department, they were dispatched to a home in the 1800 block of Holmes Drive around 3:18 a.m. on Monday, January 30 for a fire with a possible entrapment.

When they arrived, they said the single-family home had heavy, dark smoke pushing through the front door.

Fire crews entered the home and found the victim. They said they did not find any one else inside the home.

The rescued victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition with “life-threatening” injuries.

The fire is under investigation by the Marion Fire Department and the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The fire department was assisted on scene by the Marion Police Department, Herrin Fire Department, United Ambulance and state fire marshal.

