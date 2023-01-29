Heartland Votes

MSHP trooper struck by stolen vehicle with teen driver

Shortly after stopping the Kia, authorities say the vehicle struck the trooper and drove away,...
Shortly after stopping the Kia, authorities say the vehicle struck the trooper and drove away, initiating a pursuit.(Generic Image)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several juveniles were taken into custody after a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a stolen vehicle they were driving. All of the juveniles have been taken into custody as of Sunday night.

On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., an MSHP trooper was asking for a license plate check while conducting a traffic stop for a Kia Optima on I-70 eastbound just west of Mid Rivers Mall Drive. All occupants were juveniles. Shortly after stopping the Kia, authorities say the vehicle struck the trooper and drove away, initiating a pursuit.

The pursuit continued until the suspects stopped the Kia and all five occupants ran near the intersection of Gatty Street and McMenamy Road. The same trooper was able to take the driver into custody before other assisting units arrived at the same parking lot of the final stop. Another trooper, with the help of the St. Peters Police Department, was able to take two passengers into custody in the same area. The other two of the passengers remained at large at the time.

An MSHP trooper told News 4 that the two juveniles that got away have since been turned into the juvenile detention center by their guardians.

The two juveniles taken into custody on Saturday night have been released back to their guardians.

The Kia has been confirmed stolen out of St. Charles County.

