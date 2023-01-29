Heartland Votes

Light rain showers for most of the day, followed by cold temperatures

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 1/29
By Meghan Smith
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Well good morning heartland some cold conditions to start our Sunday off. We’re also going to see rain trending pretty light for most of the day, dying down as we head into the evening hours leaving us with the possibility of a few scattered showers in some areas. Temperatures are going to start off in the upper 40s and cool down into the upper 30s by tonight. Today will be our last day of “warmer” temps as we head into the work week.

Tomorrow, things are going to be cold with temperatures in the low 30s to upper 20s for most of the day. Even as we had in it to Tuesday, temps you’re gonna stay well below freezing with that wintery mix heading into the heartland.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paducah, Ky. woman was arrested for drug-related charges after a traffic stop.
Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
Court docs: Man imprisons, assaults woman for 6 days in Cape Girardeau
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is demanding change from the Environmental Protection Agency on a...
Josh Hawley leads demanding rollback of Biden’s new WOTUS Rule
The Kia was dragged eight miles on the interstate before the semi driver noticed. The woman...
Woman whose car was dragged 8 miles under semi had been drinking, ran red light, crash report states

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Breezy conditions this afternoon with light rain showers to follow
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Showers return this weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Enjoy the dry time the next couple of days