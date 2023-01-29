Light rain showers for most of the day, followed by cold temperatures

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Well good morning heartland some cold conditions to start our Sunday off. We’re also going to see rain trending pretty light for most of the day, dying down as we head into the evening hours leaving us with the possibility of a few scattered showers in some areas. Temperatures are going to start off in the upper 40s and cool down into the upper 30s by tonight. Today will be our last day of “warmer” temps as we head into the work week.

Tomorrow, things are going to be cold with temperatures in the low 30s to upper 20s for most of the day. Even as we had in it to Tuesday, temps you’re gonna stay well below freezing with that wintery mix heading into the heartland.

