Heartland Votes

Light freezing rain and drizzle possible overnight

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Sunday Evening Heartland. Colder air continues to filter into the area behind a cold front. After midnight a weak disturbance will move into the area. This will cause light rain and drizzle to develop across the area. Across the northwestern half of the Heartland temperatures will be at or below freezing. This will allow for areas of light icing to develop, especially on elevated surfaces. In areas where morning lows fall into the middle and upper 20s, slick travel will likely develop. A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of the Heartland through tomorrow morning. Precipitation will move out of the Heartland late tomorrow morning however, clouds will remain and many areas will struggle to reach 30 degrees. Another weak disturbance will move into the area tomorrow evening bringing the chance for a wintry mix of sleet snow and freezing rain.

