Heartland Votes

Kentucky man taken into custody for cocaine possession

Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop for possessing cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a traffic stop, a Paducah man was arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Clarks River Road. The vehicle was a 1999 Chevrolet pick-up truck.

The driver, Fernando Angeles-Corona, 36, from Paducah, Ky., was found with cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Angeles-Corona was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail, and charged with rear license plate not illuminated, no operator’s license, drug paraphernalia buy/possess and possession of controlled substance first degree (cocaine) first offense.

