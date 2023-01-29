Heartland Votes

First Alert: Showers throughout the day and cold temps tonight

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 1/29
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(KFVS) - This morning started off foggy and chilly.

Temperatures will be warmer throughout the day, starting in the upper 40s with light rain showers. The rain will slow down in the evening hours, and temps will drop into the upper 30s.

Next week will be cold with temps in the lower 30s to upper 20s on Monday. On Tuesday, a wintery mix is headed toward the Heartland, so temps will remain below freezing.

Showers return this weekend