2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop.

On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.

Barton and Barry were found to be in possession of crystal meth, marijuana, digital weight scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Barry was later found with additional quantities of crystal meth and marijuana on his person.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, court records show that Barry has an extensive criminal history and is out on parole for prior meth trafficking and burglary charges out of Christian County, Ky.

Barton and Barry were taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

Barton was charged with no tail lamps, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine) first offense.

Barry was charged with drug paraphernalia buy/possess, possession of marijuana and trafficking in a controlled substance first degree second offense > or = 2gs.

