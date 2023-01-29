Heartland Votes

2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges

Alyssa C. Barton (left) and Timothy N. Barry (right) were arrested for multiple drug-related...
Alyssa C. Barton (left) and Timothy N. Barry (right) were arrested for multiple drug-related charges after a traffic stop.(McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop.

On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.

Barton and Barry were found to be in possession of crystal meth, marijuana, digital weight scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Barry was later found with additional quantities of crystal meth and marijuana on his person.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, court records show that Barry has an extensive criminal history and is out on parole for prior meth trafficking and burglary charges out of Christian County, Ky.

Barton and Barry were taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

Barton was charged with no tail lamps, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine) first offense.

Barry was charged with drug paraphernalia buy/possess, possession of marijuana and trafficking in a controlled substance first degree second offense > or = 2gs.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Paducah, Ky. woman was arrested for drug-related charges after a traffic stop.
Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
Court docs: Man imprisons, assaults woman for 6 days in Cape Girardeau
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is demanding change from the Environmental Protection Agency on a...
Josh Hawley leads demanding rollback of Biden’s new WOTUS Rule
The Kia was dragged eight miles on the interstate before the semi driver noticed. The woman...
Woman whose car was dragged 8 miles under semi had been drinking, ran red light, crash report states

Latest News

Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop for possessing cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Kentucky man taken into custody for cocaine possession
A Paducah, Ky. woman was arrested for drug-related charges after a traffic stop.
Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
A Ky. woman is behind bars after a traffic stop leads to drug-related arrests. Laura...
Kentucky woman arrested for drug related charges
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Former President Donald Trump kicks off 2024 presidential campaign event in SC