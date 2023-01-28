Heartland Votes

TV anchors T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach leave ABC amid romance

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, former anchors of the afternoon extension of ABC's “Good Morning...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, former anchors of the afternoon extension of ABC's “Good Morning America," are pictured together in this undated photo.(ET Canada/ YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors at the afternoon extension of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” are leaving the network after their romance was reported in November.

The pair were taken off the air and placed on temporary hiatus after photos surfaced of them holding hands and spending time together. Both were married to other people at the time but had separated.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

In a memo sent to network staff at the time, network president Kim Godwin announced the anchors would remain off the air pending the results of an internal review. She called the romance a “distraction.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of S. West Street around 3 a.m. after...
Georgia man arrested on murder charges in Sikeston double homicide investigation
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is demanding change from the Environmental Protection Agency on a...
Josh Hawley leads demanding rollback of Biden’s new WOTUS Rule
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
The Kia was dragged eight miles on the interstate before the semi driver noticed. The woman...
Woman whose car was dragged 8 miles under semi had been drinking, ran red light, crash report states
A beautiful sunrise in Dexter.
First Alert: Windy weekend, tracking light rain tomorrow

Latest News

Fan-favorite vanilla Frosty flavor returns to Wendy’s restaurants.
Wendy’s vanilla Frosty is back on the menu
Three people were killed and four people were wounded in a shooting in a Los Angeles...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
On Friday, Jan. 28, a social media post congratulated the new Superintendent of Hayti School...
Coach Pick gets picked for superintendent
Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in New York. The...
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried, DOJ tussle over his communications