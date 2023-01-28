Scott City uses new technology system to respond to emergency calls

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - 911 dispatchers in Scott City have a new tool to use during an emergency.

Through an app on your smartphone, and with your permission, they’ll be able to access your phone’s camera, which they say will help first responders.

”Scott City is trying to be on the forefront of 911 technology,” said Emergency Management Director Dan King.

Now, first responders can do just that with the new system called “Prepared Live.”

Scott City Emergency Management Director Dan King said the system allows dispatchers to see what’s happening live in an emergency situation.

“When people call 911, in a 911 situation it’s an emergency, they’re not always thinking clearly. But if we can see what they’re seeing, it gives us a lot more information to give to responders when they’re responding and it also allows us to help the folks that are calling to deal with the situation,” King explained.

Scott City 911 dispatcher Alexis Lambert showed us how Prepared Live works.

“As soon as they get the link, they can click that via their consent. It shows us exactly what they see and only what they want us to see. It lets us know when they click on it that way so that we know they get that. We can chat with them if they’re not able to talk to us in case of certain situations,” 911 dispatcher Alexis Lambert said

Lambert said this system will allow them to better serve the community.

“We’re here to protect them and help them serve them as fast as we can so this system actually helps us to do that and it helps them prepare on their way to the scene so they know what to get ready for,” Lambert said.

King believes the new system will make a difference in how they respond to emergencies in the future.

“They say a picture is worth a thousand words, well, video is worth a million in this case, so I think this is gonna be great. We rolled this out yesterday and I’m looking forward to seeing how many different ways we can find to use this to help the citizens we serve,” King continued.

The new system is already up and running.

Scott City EMS launched the system this week. The app is free to download.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.