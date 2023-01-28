Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to a Kentucky woman being arrested for drug-related charges.

On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on John L. Puryear Drive. The vehicle was a 2007 Chrysler.

The deputy discovered the driver, Laura Quintanilla-Mendiola, 53, from Paducah, Ky., was in possession of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Quintanilla-Mendiola was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with no registration plate, failure to maintain insurance, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance first degree methamphetamine first offense.

