Murray man charged with making threats to Lyon Co. Middle School

Steven M. Jester, 30, of Murray, was charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic...
Steven M. Jester, 30, of Murray, was charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Murray man is charged with making threats to a middle school.

Steven M. Jester, 30, of Murray, was charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening.

According to a release from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police received a third-party complaint on Thursday evening, January 26 alleging Jester made multiple threatening statements about the safety of the Lyon County Middle School while he was at work in Murray.

As evidence was being collected in Calloway County, deputies say Jester was found at a home in Eddyville, only a few blocks away from the Lyon County Schools campus.

Deputies from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Eddyville Police Department found him at the home. They said several firearms components and various types of ammunition were found in Jester’s possession and taken into evidence.

Following an interview, he was taken to an area hospital. Once cleared, deputies say Jester was released back into the community in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 27.

Officers petitioned the Calloway County District Court for an arrest warrant for Jester.

At around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, officers arrested him on Magnolia Street in Eddyville. He was taken to the Crittenden County Detention Center.

