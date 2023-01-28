Heartland Votes

John Legend shares picture of new baby girl

John Legend shares a picture of his new baby girl.
John Legend shares a picture of his new baby girl.(Instagram/johnlegend)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We’re getting a look at the newest addition to the Legend family.

Singer John Legend shared a photo on social media of his newborn daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens.

He and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcomed their daughter two weeks ago.

Legend captioned his post saying, “Our new love.”

Teigen previously shared a photo of Esti’s face earlier this week.

The star couple shares two other children together, Luna and Miles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sikeston DPS officers were called to the 800 block of S. West Street around 3 a.m. after...
Georgia man arrested on murder charges in Sikeston double homicide investigation
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is demanding change from the Environmental Protection Agency on a...
Josh Hawley leads demanding rollback of Biden’s new WOTUS Rule
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
The Kia was dragged eight miles on the interstate before the semi driver noticed. The woman...
Woman whose car was dragged 8 miles under semi had been drinking, ran red light, crash report states
A beautiful sunrise in Dexter.
First Alert: Windy weekend, tracking light rain tomorrow

Latest News

Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Ukraine: ‘Fast-track’ talks underway for missiles, planes
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Police warn that torture suspect is using dating apps to find new victims